Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 25,330 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

BDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

