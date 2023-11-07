Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $42,000 Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,084 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

LOAN stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

