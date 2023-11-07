Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 502,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,617 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $9,695,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 153.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,129 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 5.4 %

MFG stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

