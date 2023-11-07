Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 114,123 Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) by 101.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,123 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 485,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 1,195.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 863,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 796,800 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 81.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 666,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 299,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $5,160,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

VMCA opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

