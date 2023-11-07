Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rogers worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,832,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Rogers by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 78,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers stock opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average is $148.05. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $173.16.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

