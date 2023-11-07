Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,517 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the first quarter worth $131,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

VSAC stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

