15,076 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 217.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 48,670 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 36.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

ETRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

