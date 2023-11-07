Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 1,295.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Baxter International by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

