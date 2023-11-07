Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.42% of Seaport Global Acquisition II worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 376,324 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 3,447.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 307,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 243,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGII opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Seaport Global Acquisition II ( NASDAQ:SGII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

