Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 106,459 Shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Free Report) by 161.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 5.77% of Broad Capital Acquisition worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,245,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,442,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

BRAC opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Broad Capital Acquisition Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

