Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TMT Acquisition were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMTCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000.

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMTCU opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. TMT Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

