Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Holdings Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Free Report) by 2,063.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,110 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,036,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,474,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 163,375 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,544,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TETE opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

