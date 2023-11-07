Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 3.46% of Qomolangma Acquisition worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QOMO. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition by 388.4% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Qomolangma Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of QOMO stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

About Qomolangma Acquisition

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in the Asian market.

