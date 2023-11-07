Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.57% of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTMA. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

