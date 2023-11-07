Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Teradata updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $83,016.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $332,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $83,016.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,746,914. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

