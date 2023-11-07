PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.56), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. PHINIA updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PHINIA has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHINIA

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Samuel R. Chapin bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brady D. Ericson bought 13,194 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $381,570.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,895.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories.

