PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.56), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. PHINIA updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
PHINIA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PHINIA has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68.
PHINIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.
PHINIA Company Profile
PHINIA Inc develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories.
