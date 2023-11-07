Mogo (MOGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 167.76%. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 64.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 93.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 349.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 88.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

