Li Auto (LI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Li Auto Price Performance
Shares of LI opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 171.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
