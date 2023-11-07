Westrock Coffee (WEST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Westrock Coffee to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $224.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.65 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 310.68%. On average, analysts expect Westrock Coffee to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEST opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 5,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,691.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,691.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $233,709. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

