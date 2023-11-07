Cytosorbents (CTSO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cytosorbents to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 33.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 36.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

