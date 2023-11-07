FREYR Battery (FREY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect FREYR Battery to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect FREYR Battery to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FREY opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

FREY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 49.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

