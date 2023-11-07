Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cipher Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 141.03%. The business had revenue of C$7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$3.11 and a 12 month high of C$4.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.86. The firm has a market cap of C$104.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

