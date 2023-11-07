Edwards Lifesciences (EW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW):

10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

10/16/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EW opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,287,359. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

