Edwards Lifesciences (EW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW):
- 10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.
- 10/16/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/3/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/2/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/15/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/8/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of EW opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
