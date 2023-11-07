TG Therapeutics (TGTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX):

11/2/2023 – TG Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2023 – TG Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – TG Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2023 – TG Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – TG Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – TG Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

Get TG Therapeutics Inc alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.