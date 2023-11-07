Bakkt (BKKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Bakkt to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Bakkt has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 300.60% and a negative net margin of 153.02%. The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. On average, analysts expect Bakkt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BKKT opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Bakkt has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 target price on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bakkt by 320.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

