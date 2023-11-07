Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,908 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $147.69 and a 12 month high of $182.18. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.68.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.10.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

