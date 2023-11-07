Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Myriad Genetics updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.33)-($0.28) EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

