Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.43 EPS.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ES opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,850,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,127,000 after buying an additional 513,393 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.