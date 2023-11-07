Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.04 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share.
Krystal Biotech Trading Down 15.0 %
KRYS stock opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $132.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.31.
In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.
