Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.04 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 15.0 %

KRYS stock opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $132.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.31.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Further Reading

