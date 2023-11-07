Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $114.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

