VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,133,940,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ANGL opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

