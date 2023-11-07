RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.19-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.61.

Shares of RNG opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in RingCentral by 17.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in RingCentral by 22.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 39.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 531,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,388,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

