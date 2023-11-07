Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
