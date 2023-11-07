Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $45,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,246,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.