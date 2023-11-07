Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 647 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.02. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $116.35 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.50.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

