Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after acquiring an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 919,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after buying an additional 103,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 602,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 122,505 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 340,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NUEM opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

