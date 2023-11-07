Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE:AVB opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

