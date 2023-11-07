Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $45,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,684,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after buying an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after buying an additional 260,266 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter.

IMCG stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

