Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 122.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 479,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

