V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion. V2X also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

VVX stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. V2X has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $977.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in V2X by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in V2X by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in V2X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in V2X by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

