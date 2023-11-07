Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 350 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5,833.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 56.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,219 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage
In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.34.
Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Extra Space Storage
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 payroll companies get clocked, but 1 looks cheap
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 lithium stocks at rock bottom prices for EV believers
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Pfizer and Sanofi shares fall, which one to scoop up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.