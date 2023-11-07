Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

