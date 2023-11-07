Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,057. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,869 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,648.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,323 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,985 in the last three months. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

