Versor Investments LP Sells 7,335 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Asana were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Asana by 780.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Asana by 274.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. FBN Securities cut their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $249,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,276,113 shares of company stock valued at $79,651,383 and sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

