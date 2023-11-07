Versor Investments LP Acquires 1,025 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of Chuy’s worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $607.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHUY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.