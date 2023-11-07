7,066 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 212.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.