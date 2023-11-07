Versor Investments LP Invests $326,000 in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $16,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 188,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $3,160,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $2,417,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Greif Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

