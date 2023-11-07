Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NHI opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

In other news, Director James R. Jobe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

