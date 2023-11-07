5,087 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $612,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 163.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 25.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $19,892,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IRDM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

