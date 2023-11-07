Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,364 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $218.53 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $267.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.56.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $30.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

